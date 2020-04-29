Three New Positive Cases of COVID-19 in Southwest Nebraska

Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department (SWNPHD) has been notified of three additional persons from SWNPHD’s health district that have tested positive for COVID-19.

New cases include:

One Furnas County resident – A female in her 40’s who is self-isolating at home, related to travel outside the health district.

One Frontier County resident – A female in her 30’s who is self-isolating at home, who had direct contact with case #4 from Red Willow County.

One Hitchcock County resident – A male in his 60’s who is self-isolating at home, and the investigation is still in process.

These cases bring the total to seven positive COVID-19 cases in SWNPHD: three in Furnas County, two in Red Willow County, one in Frontier County and one in Hitchcock County.

Contact investigations are underway to identify people who came into close contact with these persons to help prevent further spread. All identified close contacts will be given instructions to self-quarantine and will be actively monitored daily by public health officials for symptoms.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated the list of signs and symptoms of COVID-19 to include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Chills or repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

What to do if you think you are sick:

Stay home if you feel ill . Most individuals who become ill will have mild to moderate symptoms that can be treated at home with pain and fever reducers like acetaminophen (Tylenol). It is the most helpful to remain at home and avoid spreading the virus to others.

. Most individuals who become ill will have mild to moderate symptoms that can be treated at home with pain and fever reducers like acetaminophen (Tylenol). It is the most helpful to remain at home and avoid spreading the virus to others. Talk to your doctor . They will help you know if you should be tested for COVID-19. For those who experience more severe symptoms, call ahead to your medical provider before going into their office.

. They will help you know if you should be tested for COVID-19. For those who experience more severe symptoms, call ahead to your medical provider before going into their office. Know when it is ok to be around other people again . The CDC has provided the following guidance to know when to end home isolation and quarantine: Home isolation ends when it has been at least 10 days since symptoms first appeared AND no fever for at least 72 hours (3 full days of no fever without fever reducing medicine) AND all other symptoms have improved (e.g., cough has improved). After home isolation ends, all household members should continue quarantine for 7 days after case patient has been released from isolation AND then continue 7 more days with self-monitoring for symptoms (total of 14 days).

. The CDC has provided the following guidance to know when to end home isolation and quarantine:

For general information on COVID-19 call the DHHS hotline at 402-552-6645, or visit the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services website at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx.

For more information on COVID-19 in southwest Nebraska, visit www.swhealth.ne.gov. You can also follow SWNPHD on Facebook and Twitter. SWNPHD serves Chase, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Hayes, Hitchcock, Keith, Perkins and Red Willow counties. SWNPHD is located at 404 West 10th St (1 block north of Arby’s) in McCook or at 501 Broadway in Imperial (5th St. entrance). 308-345-4223.