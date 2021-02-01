class="post-template-default single single-post postid-511837 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
Two Nominees Forwarded for the County Court Judge in the Fifth Judicial District    | KRVN Radio

Two Nominees Forwarded for the County Court Judge in the Fifth Judicial District   

BY Office of Governor Pete Ricketts | February 1, 2021
Home News Regional News
Two Nominees Forwarded for the County Court Judge in the Fifth Judicial District   

LINCOLN – Friday, Januuary 29, 2021 — The Judicial Nominating Commission for the County Court Judge in the Fifth Judicial District (consisting of Boone, Butler, Colfax, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Platte, Polk, Saunders, Seward, and York counties) provided the following two names for the Governor’s consideration: Lynelle D. Homolka, Central City; and Ross A. Luzum, Aurora.

The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is Aurora, Hamilton County, Nebraska, with the understanding that the appointed judge will be required to sit in both Hamilton and York counties.  The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Linda Caster Senff.

© 2021 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: