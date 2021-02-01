Two Nominees Forwarded for the County Court Judge in the Fifth Judicial District   

LINCOLN – Friday, Januuary 29, 2021 — The Judicial Nominating Commission for the County Court Judge in the Fifth Judicial District (consisting of Boone, Butler, Colfax, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Platte, Polk, Saunders, Seward, and York counties) provided the following two names for the Governor’s consideration: Lynelle D. Homolka, Central City; and Ross A. Luzum, Aurora.

The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is Aurora, Hamilton County, Nebraska, with the understanding that the appointed judge will be required to sit in both Hamilton and York counties. The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Linda Caster Senff.