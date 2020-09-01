Two North Carolina men held for moving drugs in Dawson Co

Two North Carolina men were detained on their trip through Dawson County Monday afternoon after law enforcement uncovered a large amount of drugs in a cargo van. It occurred around 5:51pm Monday as a Dawson County Sheriff’s Deputy observed an eastbound sprinter van exit Interstate 80 at the Darr interchange and then return going westbound towards the Rest Area. The Deputy stopped the vehicle after observing a defecting left taillight. During the course of the investigation, the Deputy obtained consent to search the vehicle which led to the discovery of 1,745 pounds of suspected Marijuana in the cargo area along with 60 pounds of Hashish/wax/shatter. $2,801 in currency was also seized.

The driver, 32-year-old Robert Demmery, Jr of Belmont, North Carolina and passenger 28-year-old Toby Bell of Gastonia, North Carolina were arrested and lodged at the Dawson County Jail.

They’ve been charged with Possession of Marijuana With Intent to Distribute, Possession of THC With Intent to Distribute and Possession of Drug Money. The Dawson County Attorney is also seeking the forfeiture of the currency. They were arraigned in Dawson County Court with bond set at 10% of $100,000 for each of the men. They are both scheduled for preliminary hearing on September 15, 2020 at 11:30am in Dawson County Court.

Dawson County Service Dog Jet and Nebraska State Patrol also assisted in the investigation.