Two people killed in a crash in Southwest Omaha

Omaha – Police say two people were killed in a crash in southwest Omaha when a car barreled into a jersey barrier along Interstate 80. Police say the crash happened just after 11 a.m. Thursday at I-80 West and I Street. An investigation showed a westbound sedan hit the barrier, left the roadway and became airborne before hitting an overhead sign located on an interstate off-ramp. Police say the driver of the car, 42-year-old Antonio Tate, and a passenger, 53-year-old Leland Reams, both of Omaha, died at the scene.