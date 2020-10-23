Two people killed in a crash in Southwest Omaha

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-493103 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
BY AP | October 23, 2020
Omaha – Police say two people were killed in a crash in southwest Omaha when a car barreled into a jersey barrier along Interstate 80. Police say the crash happened just after 11 a.m. Thursday at I-80 West and I Street. An investigation showed a westbound sedan hit the barrier, left the roadway and became airborne before hitting an overhead sign located on an interstate off-ramp. Police say the driver of the car, 42-year-old Antonio Tate, and a passenger, 53-year-old Leland Reams, both of Omaha, died at the scene.

