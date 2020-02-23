Two prison workers injured when assaulted by an inmate

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-442502 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | February 23, 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Two Nebraska State Penitentiary staff members were seriously injured when they were assaulted by an inmate on Saturday.

The state Department of Correctional Services says an inmate punched a staff member in the head and knocked him out. The inmate continued to assault the staff member and used pepper spray on the staff member. When a second staff member arrived, the inmate struck him in the head numerous times with the pepper spray canister. The inmate was restrained when help arrived.

The first injured staff member remained hospitalized after the assault. The second injured staff member received staples to close wounds on his head and was released from the hospital.

