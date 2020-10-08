class="post-template-default single single-post postid-489783 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
BY Two Rivers Public Health Department | October 8, 2020
Two Rivers announces new monthly newsletter

Kearney, Neb. — Two Rivers Public Health Department in Kearney is announcing the release of a monthly virtual newsletter. The newsletter contains information on activities and events that Two Rivers has organized
or participated in within the last month. It also contains information on health and safety measures that residents can follow.

This month features the immunization clinics as well as Halloween Safety. Several of the staff are highlighted as well. If anyone would like to subscribe to the newsletter, they are asked to email their information to  orders@trphd.org.  A Spanish version will also be available.

