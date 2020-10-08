Two Rivers announces new monthly newsletter

Kearney, Neb. — Two Rivers Public Health Department in Kearney is announcing the release of a monthly virtual newsletter. The newsletter contains information on activities and events that Two Rivers has organized

or participated in within the last month. It also contains information on health and safety measures that residents can follow.

This month features the immunization clinics as well as Halloween Safety. Several of the staff are highlighted as well. If anyone would like to subscribe to the newsletter, they are asked to email their information to orders@trphd.org. A Spanish version will also be available.