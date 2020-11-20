Two Rivers COVID-19 Risk Dial elevated further into Red territory

COVID-19 cases have increased rapidly across TRPHD in the past 3 weeks. Daily case averages are doubling in 10-14 days, and the number of reported deaths has also risen in the past month.

There are reports of multiple outbreaks across the district, including in more than one long term care facility.

Around 40% of currently-occupied beds in TRPHD are occupied by COVID patients. ICU availability is at or around 20% since late October.

Although testing availability has remained constant across the entire district, increased demand for testing has stressed services.

Following recent changes in disease investigation procedures, and TRPHD sharing disease investigation and contact tracing with State agencies in Nebraska, outreach and follow-up to COVID-19 positive individuals is delayed and contact tracing through State agencies has stopped. TRPHD continues to contact trace.

For these reasons, the risk dial is further elevated this week deeper within the ‘pandemic’ level.

Weekly report Nov 11 – Nov 17 2020

Overview

The weekly report will look at COVID-19 cases in TRPHD across three time periods, presenting graphs and tables before concluding with a weekly summary

The first set of graphs look at the progress of the pandemic from April – November 17 (33 weeks) across all counties. We describe the 7-day rolling average [1]and the total (cumulative) deaths in TRPHD since March. We describe the 7-day rolling average of cases by age categories (Apr – Nov) We present the 7-day rolling average by age categories for the past 4 weeks (Oct 21- Nov 17)

(33 weeks) across all counties. The second set of graphs look at the time from March 19 – November 17 (35 weeks), describing the total (cumulative) cases[2] across all 7 counties and Nebraska and the United States. For ease of comparison, total cases are presented per 100,000 population[3]

(35 weeks), describing the total (cumulative) cases[2] across all 7 counties and Nebraska and the United States. The tables show positive cases and tests conducted by county, age and gender from November 11 – November 17 (1 week) and October 21 – November 17 (4 weeks).

(1 week) and (4 weeks). The last set of graphs look at daily cases (7-day rolling average) from October 20 – November 17. Progress of the pandemic is described by county and city of residence. Also depicted are countywide rates per 100,000 population and citywide rates per 10,000 population.

In conclusion, unlike the earlier outbreak in the Spring (Dawson county), the current outbreak of COVID-19 in TRPHD is widespread and disseminated, establishing in younger and older patients. Older residents are contracting the virus at rising rates, and cumulative mortality numbers have increased compared to two months previously. There appears to be early sign of increased pressure on the health system in the region. Residents are advised to exercise utmost caution and adhere to strict preventive measures (social distancing, correct and consistent masking) at all times to protect themselves.

[1] 7-day rolling average refers to the sum of the cases reported on that day and the preceding 6 days divided by 7. This number is presented for each day to ‘smooth out’ the line for cases.

[2] Cumulative cases refers to all COVID-19 cases since March 19

[3] Total cases per 100,000 population = [(Cumulative cases)/2019 mid-year population] * 100,000