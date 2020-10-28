Two Rivers moves COVID-19 risk dial to to Red “Pandemic” level

Two Rivers Public Health Department has increased the pandemic risk dial to the red “pandemic” stage. More information on the factors determining the level of risk will be released later Thursday.

Two Rivers commends area schools for their vigilance in keeping students safe during this time, and will not be recommending closure for any area schools. Both Two Rivers and the school districts will continue to work hand-in-hand to ensure the continued safety of area students.

The following actions should be taken during the red level of risk:

• Stay at home unless essential personnel traveling for work, or general public acquiring medical care or food

• Distance at least 6 feet from anyone outside the home

• Work from home

• Face coverings when outside of the home and near others

• Frequently wash hands for at least 20 seconds, especially after touching high contact surfaces, sneezing/coughing/touching face, or before eating

• Use hand sanitizer when handwashing is inaccessible or infeasible

• If ill with Flu-like or COVID-like symptoms, Stay at Home even for essential personnel

• Minimize contact with symptomatic people

• Daily temperature checks at work

• Avoid bare hand contact with any high touch surface

• Use barrier such as paper towel or clothing when bare hand contact is unavoidable

• Wash hands or apply sanitizer after touching high contact surfaces

• Enhanced disinfection, especially for high contact surfaces (door/other handles, light switches, bathroom fixtures)