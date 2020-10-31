Two Rivers Offers Voting Safety Recommendations

Kearney, Neb. — Two Rivers would like to remind people that Tuesday, Nov. 3 is the last day to vote in the 2020 election. It is

important to take every opportunity available to encourage everyone to vote. People may be concerned about the risk and wonder whether it’s important to vote this year.

Public health leaders can provide urgently needed reassurance and support to voters, as both voting access and safety are critically connected to the health of our communities. We do not need to choose between participation and safety to exercise our right to ote.

Public health and election officials have been working hard over the last eight months to ensure everyone can vote safely

whether their ballot is cast by mail or in-person.

Here are simple voting steps everyone can take to protect themselves, their families,

neighbors, and election workers:

• Wear a mask, even if you are outside.

• Avoid doing anything that may tempt you to remove the mask such as eating, drinking, or talking.

• Speed the process of voting by reviewing a sample ballot and being prepared.

• Vote at off-peak times to avoid crowds.

• If you don’t feel well or you or a family member have a disability, contact your local election officials about your

voting options.

• Wash your hands before and after voting.

• Do not disinfect or wipe down the voting equipment yourself.

• Look for single use voting supplies and limit your contact with public surfaces.

• Do your best to maintain a physical distance of at least six feet from others.

• Observe signs to help you move safely around the polling place.

• Leave children at home with a responsible guardian while you vote if at all possible

Information obtained from the VoteSAFE Public Health Project.

ABOUT TWO RIVERS PUBLIC HEALTH DEPARTMENT

Two Rivers Public Health Department engages collaborative partners, community leaders and the public to promote healthy

lifestyles, provide preventative education, assure environmental quality, and create more healthy and safe communities for all who live within the district. Follow TRPHD on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.

