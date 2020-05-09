Two Rivers PHD announces change in daily case reporting

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department will be reporting weekend daily case numbers on Mondays going forward. We want to acknowledge the outstanding work by our disease surveillance team including assistance with local and state partners, and state trained contact investigators. This team has been working diligently to complete contact investigations for every laboratory confirmed positive COVID-19 case in the district in protecting the health of our citizens.

After several months of working nonstop, this team is planning to scale down activities to offer a temporary relief for team members. Please visit trphd.org to stay informed of new case numbers over the weekend. TWO RIVERS will also begin releasing press releases prior to 12:00 PM daily to more accurately capture all laboratory information during the previous 24-hour period. Two Rivers commends our partners in the media in their continuing efforts to report accurate, clear information to the public.

Two Rivers continues to advise citizens to stay home when experiencing illness and seek medical care when necessary. Today, at his daily press briefing, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that a Test Nebraska mobile site will be open in Lincoln on Friday and Saturday. Test Nebraska mobile locations have been operating in Grand Island and Omaha since Monday for those seeking COVID-19 testing. Two Rivers encourages all citizens to visit testnebraska.com.

The Department of Health and Human Services opened a statewide coronavirus (COVID-19) information line to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to keep them informed. The number is 402-552-6645. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

