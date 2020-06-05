Two Rivers PHD reports case of MIS-C in health district

KEARNEY – A case of Multisymptom Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) has been identified in a male under 18 from Dawson County.

MIS-C is a condition where multiple organs of the body can become inflamed and are unable to function normally. This inflammation can affect the heart, lungs, kidney, brain, eyes or digestive system. Children with MIS-C may have a fever, and various symptoms including abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, or feeling extra tired. We do not yet know what causes MIS-C. However, many children with MIS-C recently had the virus that causes COVID-19, or had been around someone with COVID-19.

Two Rivers Public Health Department is continuing to monitor this as well as the COVID-19 risk in our service area. They have introduced a new risk dial on their website which will provide an indicator of the current risk of COVID-19 in the service area. This dial will be updated weekly, and information will be included as to the reason the level of risk was determined.

COVID-19 is still circulating in our district. Two Rivers recommends continued actions to prevent the spread of any illness such as:

Recent studies show that a significant portion of people with COVID-19 lack symptoms and those who eventually develop symptoms can pass the virus to others before showing symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC now recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (grocery stores, pharmacies, etc.) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission – https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/cloth-face-cover-faq.html .

Cloth face coverings are not a substitute for social distancing. Public health officials continue to emphasize that maintaining 6-feet social distancing is crucial to slowing the spread of the virus.

Testing is available to the public at the discretion of health care providers. Individuals are more likely to be tested by if they are essential infrastructure staff, in direct contact with a laboratory confirmed case, a health care worker, first responder or age 65 or older. For more information, call Two Rivers Public Health Department at 888-669-7154 or visit www.trphd.org .

Two Rivers continues to advise citizens to stay home when experiencing illness and seek medical care when necessary.

The Department of Health and Human Services opened a statewide coronavirus (COVID-19) information line to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to keep them informed. The number is 402-552-6645. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

