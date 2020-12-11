Two Rivers Releases Updated Risk Dial

Kearney, Neb. — Two Rivers Public Health updated the weekly risk dial on Thursday, December 10th. Risk remains in the red

‘Pandemic’ level. “Even as data reconciliation allows us to better estimate the ‘true rate’ of COVID in Two Rivers Health District, positivity rates continue to remain high. Daily case rates have begun to rise again following the brief lull from a week and a half ago. High case counts in Buffalo county and Kearney city continue to be a hallmark of the spread, but higher spread in Gosper and Harlan counties is cause for concern. There continues to be improved ICU availability and COVID-related medical/surgical bed usage

across hospitals in the district this week compared to previous weeks. Residents are advised to exercise utmost caution and adhere to strict preventive measures (social distancing, correct and consistent masking) at all times to protect themselves and others”, states Aravind Menon, PhD, Epidemiologist.

Two Rivers Public Health Department strongly advises that local policies based on scientific data are implemented. “The science is

settled,” states Health Director Jeremy Eschliman. Increased case numbers and hospital bed usage are at higher levels than last spring,

and TRPHD urges our citizens to take personal responsibility for stopping the spread of disease. We all have a responsibility to slow

the spread of COVID-19. It is imperative that we protect each other by doing things like wearing masks and practicing social

distancing so we can return to a strong economy and normal day-to-day activities The full weekly report can now be found online at https://www.trphd.org/covid-19/.