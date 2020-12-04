Two Rivers Releases Updated Risk Dial

Kearney, Neb. — Two Rivers Public Health updated the weekly risk dial on Thursday, December 3 rd .

Risk remains in the red Pandemic’ level. “Even as data delays and testing shortfalls have likely disrupted daily reporting, long term trends seem to point towards rising case counts across all counties in Two Rivers District.

Daily death counts have risen, even as incident cases among individuals aged 60 or more have increased. Half of all deaths in TRPHD occurred in the previous 6 weeks.

There appears to be slightly improved ICU availability and COVID-related medical/surgical bed usage across hospitals in the district this week compared to previous weeks.

Residents are advised to exercise utmost caution and adhere to strict preventive measures (social distancing, correct and consistent masking) at all times to protect themselves and others,” recommends Aravind Menon, PHD, Epidemiologist.

Two Rivers Public Health Department strongly advises that local policies based on scientific data are implemented. “The science is settled,” states Health Director Jeremy Eschliman. Increased case numbers and hospital bed usage are at higher levels than last spring, and TRPHD urges our citizens to take personal responsibility for stopping the spread of disease.

We all have a responsibility to slow the spread of COVID-19. It is imperative that we protect each other by doing things like wearing masks and practicing social distancing so we can return to a strong economy and normal day-to-day activities

The full weekly report can now be found online at https://www.trphd.org/covid-19/.