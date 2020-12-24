Two Rivers Releases Updated Risk Dial

Kearney, Neb. — Two Rivers Public Health updated the weekly risk dial on Thursday, December 24th. Risk has remained in the orange

‘Elevated’ level.

Two Rivers Public Health will continue to work with local health partners to distribute and administer COVID-19 vaccine. While

recent changes in numbers of cases both locally and statewide offer hope, remaining vigilant to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is

more important than ever. Your hard work and efforts made in your daily lives should be applauded. Changes are extremely hard,

but they are important for the future of Nebraska and our citizens. The more steps you and your family can take to prevent the spread

of COVID-19, the safer everyone will be.

“Daily COVID-19 case counts and test positivity rates continue to decrease across Two Rivers Health District. Although ongoing

outbreaks in residential facilities throughout the district are being closely monitored, the sustained drop in case counts is continued

reason for cautious optimism ICU availability and COVID-related medical/surgical bed usage have remained within safe levels across

hospitals in the district in the past week. Deaths due to COVID-19 continue to increase; half of all COVID deaths in the district have

occurred in the past 7 weeks. Residents are advised to continue to adhere to strict preventive measures (social distancing, correct and

consistent masking) at all times to protect themselves and others.” Aravind Menon, PhD, Epidemiologist.

The full weekly report can now be found online at https://www.trphd.org/covid-19/