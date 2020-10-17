Two Rivers Reports 4 COVID Related Deaths and 103 new cases on Friday

KEARNEY –Two Rivers Public Health Department in Kearney is saddened to report additional deaths in the district as a result of COVID-19. There were four individuals in Buffalo County that passed as a result of the virus. One individual was a male in his 80s, and the other three were males in their 70s. Community Health Nurse Jodi Sowl conveyed her deepest condolences to all of the families. “We are truly saddened by the losses felt by each of these families. Our deepest sympathies are extended to them during this difficult time.”

To help prevent further spread of the virus, Jeremy Eschliman, Health Director, strongly urges everyone to stay home when sick, wear face masks while in the community and in the public, and ensure proper hand washing is exercised. He emphasizes the importance of mask usage in preventing the spread of the virus, especially if people are exhibiting mild, allergy-like symptoms, or are asymptomatic and don’t realize they are infected. Eschliman reminds people that if they have tested for the virus and are awaiting results, they need to stay home until results are received. If anyone has questions on how to help protect their employees and customers, please reach out to the Two Rivers office.

New cases of COVID-19 reported

KEARNEY –One hundred three (103) new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Two Rivers Public Health Department in the seven-county region it serves for Friday, October 16. Please check the Two Rivers website for more detailed information for our citizens on current COVID-19.

New confirmed cases for Friday include:

 Buffalo County – 62

 Dawson County – 17

 Franklin County – 4

 Gosper County – 2

 Kearney County – 5

 Phelps County – 13

COVID-19 is still circulating in our district. Two Rivers recommends continued actions to prevent the spread of any illness

such as:

 Know how it spreads

 Wash your hands often

 Avoid close contact

 Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

 Cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue or your sleeve

 Clean and disinfect

 Monitor your overall health and specifically monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19

o Stay home if you have symptoms or are awaiting test results

Recent studies show that a significant portion of people with COVID-19 lack symptoms and those who eventually develop symptoms can pass the virus to others before showing symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC now recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (grocery stores, pharmacies, etc.) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission –

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/cloth-face-cover-faq.html

Cloth face coverings are not a substitute for social distancing. Public health officials continue to emphasize that maintaining 6-feet social distancing is crucial to slowing the spread of the virus.

If you have been tested through Test Nebraska, call 402-207-9377.

Two Rivers continues to advise citizens to stay home when experiencing illness and seek medical care when necessary.

The Department of Health and Human Services opened a statewide coronavirus (COVID-19) information line to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to keep them informed. The number is 402-552- 6645. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.