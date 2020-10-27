Two Rivers Reports Additional COVID Related Death

KEARNEY –Two Rivers Public Health Department in Kearney is saddened to report one additional death in the district as a result of COVID-19. The individual was a male in his 80s from Buffalo County. Community Health Nurse Jodi Sowl extended her sympathies to the families. “On behalf of our team, I would like to extend condolences to the family as they navigate this difficult time of loss.”

To help prevent further spread of the virus, Eschliman strongly urges everyone to stay home when sick, wear face masks while in the community and in the public, and ensure proper hand washing is exercised. He emphasizes the importance of mask usage in preventing the spread of the virus, especially if people are exhibiting mild, allergy-like symptoms, or are asymptomatic and don’t realize they are infected. Eschliman reminds people that if they have tested for the virus and are awaiting results, they need to stay home until results are received. If businesses have questions on how to help protect their employees and customers, please reach out to the Two Rivers office.