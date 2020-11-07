Two Rivers Reports Additional COVID Related Deaths

KEARNEY –Two Rivers Public Health Department in Kearney is saddened to report three additional deaths in the district as a result of COVID-19. The individuals were a female in her 60s and a female in her 90s from Buffalo County, and a male in his 60s from Franklin County. Community Health Nurse Jodi Sowl expressed her condolences to the family upon learning of this loss. “Our sympathies are with these families during this difficult time of loss.”

To help prevent further spread of the virus, Jeremy Eschliman, Health Director, strongly urges everyone to stay home when sick, wear face masks while in the community and in the public, and ensure proper hand washing is exercised. He emphasizes the importance of mask usage in preventing the spread of the virus, especially if people are exhibiting mild, allergy-like symptoms, or are asymptomatic and don’t realize they are infected. Eschliman reminds people that if they have tested for the virus and are awaiting results, they need to stay home until results are received. If businesses have questions on how to help protect their employees and customers, please reach out to the Two Rivers office.

ABOUT TWO RIVERS PUBLIC HEALTH DEPARTMENT

Two Rivers Public Health Department engages collaborative partners, community leaders and the public to promote healthy lifestyles, provide preventative education, assure environmental quality, and create more healthy and safe communities for all who live within the district. Follow TRPHD on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.