Two Rivers Reports Additional COVID Related Deaths

KEARNEY –Two Rivers Public Health Department in Kearney is saddened to report seven additional deaths in the district as a result of COVID-19. The individuals were a male in his 70s, a female in her 80s, and a male in his 80s from Buffalo County. Additionally, a male in his 70s from Phelps County, 2 males in their 80s and a male in his 90s from Dawson County. Health Director Jeremy Eschliman expresses heartfelt condolences to the family and friends, he states, “Wishing you strength and peace during this hard time.”

To help prevent further spread of the virus, Jeremy Eschliman, Health Director, strongly urges everyone to stay home when sick, wear face masks while in the community and in the public, and ensure proper hand washing is exercised. He emphasizes the importance of mask usage in preventing the spread of the virus, especially if people are exhibiting mild, allergy-like symptoms, or are asymptomatic and don’t realize they are infected. Eschliman reminds people that if they have tested for the virus and are awaiting results, they need to stay home until results are received. If businesses have questions on how to help protect their employees and customers, please reach out to the Two Rivers office.