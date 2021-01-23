Two Rivers Reports Additional COVID Related Deaths

KEARNEY –Two Rivers Public Health Department in Kearney is disheartened to report three additional deaths in the district related to COVID-19. The individuals are two males from Buffalo County one in his 50s and one in his 70s also a male in his 70s from Dawson County.

“We are so sorry for your loss, today and always, may loving memories bring you peace, comfort, and strength,” states Katie Mulligan, Section Planning Supervisor. “As the vaccination is given please remember we all need to continue our personal safety measures to protect our friends and loved ones until it is safe for all.”

Even if you don’t feel sick, you can spread COVID-19 to others. Be sure that you protect everyone as though they are the most fragile person in your life. People of any age can get COVID-19, even healthy young adults and children. People who are older or have certain underlying medical conditions are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19. Other groups may be at higher risk for getting COVID-19 or having more severe illness.

Here are a few ways to protect yourself and others:

Stay home if you are sick,

Wash your hands

Keep your social circle small,

Stay at least 6 feet apart,

Wear a mask

