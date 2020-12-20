Two Rivers Reports Additional COVID Related Deaths

KEARNEY –Two Rivers Public Health Department in Kearney is saddened to report 4 additional deaths in the district related to COVID-19. The individuals are a female in her 80s from Buffalo County, a female in her 90s and a male in his 80s from Dawson County and a male in his 80s from Phelps County. Community Health Nurse, Anne Nau expresses her deepest condolences to the family and friends. She states, “Please know you are in our thoughts and prayers.”

To help prevent further spread of the virus, Jeremy Eschliman, Health Director, strongly urges everyone to stay home when sick, wear face masks while in the community and in the public, and ensure proper hand washing is exercised. He emphasizes the importance of mask usage in preventing the spread of the virus, especially if people are exhibiting mild, allergy-like symptoms, or are asymptomatic and don’t realize they are infected. Eschliman reminds people that if they have tested for the virus and are awaiting results, they need to stay home until results are received. If businesses have questions on how to help protect their employees and customers, please reach out to the Two Rivers office.

