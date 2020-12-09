Two Rivers Reports Additional COVID Related Deaths December 9th

Two Rivers Reports Additional

COVID Related Deaths

KEARNEY –Two Rivers Public Health Department in Kearney is heavy hearted to report 3 additional deaths in the district related to COVID-19. The individuals are a female in her 60s, a male in his 80s and a female in her 80s from Dawson County. Community Health Nurse, Anne Nau expresses her heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends. She states, “I wish you peace and comfort as you grieve”.

ABOUT TWO RIVERS PUBLIC HEALTH DEPARTMENT

Two Rivers Public Health Department engages collaborative partners, community leaders and the public to promote healthy lifestyles, provide preventative education, assure environmental quality, and create more healthy and safe communities for all who live within the district. Follow TRPHD on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.