Two Rivers Reports Additional COVID Related Deaths

Kearney, Neb. — Two Rivers Public Health Department in Kearney is saddened to report four additional deaths in the district as a result of COVID-19. The individuals were a female in her 40s, a male in his 80s, and a female in her 80s from Buffalo County, and a male in his 40s from Phelps County.

Community Health Nurse Susan Puckett expressed her condolences for the families. “My sympathies go out to the family during this time

of loss.”

To help prevent further spread of the virus, Eschliman strongly urges everyone to stay home when sick, wear face masks while in the community and in the public, and ensure proper hand washing is exercised. He emphasizes the importance of mask usage in preventing the spread of the virus, especially if people are

exhibiting mild, allergy-like symptoms, or are asymptomatic and don’t realize they are infected.

Eschliman reminds people that if they have tested for the virus and are awaiting results, they need to stay home until results

are received. If businesses have questions on how to help protect their employees and customers, please reach out to the Two Rivers office.

