Two Rivers reports COVID exposure at church event

KEARNEY –Two Rivers Public Health Department in Kearney is reporting a local COVID exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19 at a faith-based location. Two Rivers has been notified that an individual with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 was present at the AWANA club at the Keene Evangelical Free Church in Axtell on Wednesday, October 7.

Individuals who may have been at the club on Wednesday, October 7, are being asked by Two Rivers to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID for 14 days from the last time they were present at the location. Common symptoms of COVID are cough, shortness of breath, fever, loss of taste and/or smell, or allergy-like symptoms.

Two Rivers sincerely appreciates the concern shown by the church for their community upon notification of this exposure.

If you were one of those in attendance at the AWANA club at the Keene Evangelical Free Church in Axtell on Wednesday, October 7, please consider the following actions:

 Self-monitor for symptoms of COVID at home for 14 days from the last time you were at the establishment

 Wear a face mask whenever you are around others and are unable to socially distance

 Clean and disinfect your home and other spaces you have occupied since that time

 If you become symptomatic, free testing is available through Test Nebraska or consult a medical provider.

Jeremy Eschliman, Health Director, strongly urges all organizations to require staff, volunteers and attendees to stay home when sick, wear face masks while in the community and in the public, and ensure proper hand washing is exercised. It is appropriate that faith-based organizations require face masks at this time, regardless of the location within the Two Rivers district. He emphasizes the importance of mask usage in preventing the spread of the virus, especially if people are exhibiting mild, allergy-like symptoms, or are asymptomatic and don’t realize they are infected. Eschliman reminds people that if they have tested for the virus and are awaiting results, they need to stay home until results are received. If anyone has questions on how to help protect their employees and customers, please reach out to the Two Rivers office.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding this event, please contact Two Rivers Public Health.