Two Suspects in Connection with Armed Robbery, Assault in Kearney

Kearney, NE – Two suspects were taken into custody on Tuesday in connection with an armed robbery and assault on Sept. 3rd in Kearney. 43 year old Billy P. Herl Sr. and 22 year old Jenny F. Cleaveland are both charged with Robbery, Assault in the 1st degree, use of a weopon to cimmit a felony, theft, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

At approximately 1:17 p.m. on Thursday, September 3rd, Kearney Police responded to CHI Good Samaritan Emergency Room for an assault/armed robbery report. The adult male victim reported he had been assaulted and robbed at a residence in south Kearney on September 2, 2020, sustaining serious injuries to his face and head.

With information provided by the victim, investigators were able to identify the two suspects, Cleavelan and Herl Sr.

If you have information about this case, please contact Investigator Amy Trausch of the Kearney Police Department at (308)237-2104, Buffalo County Crimestoppers at (308) 237-3424, or you can submit your tip using the See it, Say it, Send it App.