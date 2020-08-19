Two teenagers killed in car, semi crash near Hastings

Hastings, Neb. — Two teenagers died when the car they were in collided with a semitrailer near Hastings.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of state Highway 281 and a county road just south of Hastings according to Associated Press as provided by

television station KSNB. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office reported that a car driven by 17 year old Anahi Solis of Hastings, ran a stop sign and was hit by the semi.

Solis and a passenger in her car, 19 year old Daniel Carpenter of Hastings, were killed. Another passenger in the car suffered critical injuries and was taken to a Hastings hospital.

The 28-year-old driver of the semitrailer was not injured.