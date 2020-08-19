class="post-template-default single single-post postid-480055 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Two teenagers killed in car, semi crash near Hastings | KRVN Radio

Two teenagers killed in car, semi crash near Hastings

BY Associated Press | August 19, 2020
Home News Regional News
Two teenagers killed in car, semi crash near Hastings

Hastings, Neb. — Two teenagers died when the car they were in collided with a semitrailer near Hastings.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of state Highway 281 and a county road just south of Hastings according to Associated Press as provided by

television station KSNB. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office reported that a car driven by 17 year old Anahi Solis of Hastings, ran a stop sign and was hit by the semi.

Solis and a passenger in her car, 19 year old Daniel Carpenter of Hastings, were killed. Another passenger in the car suffered critical injuries and was taken to a Hastings hospital.

The 28-year-old driver of the semitrailer was not injured.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: