Two transported to hospital after vehicle rollover west of Oconto

Oconto, Neb. — A one-vehicle rollover in Custer County west of Oconto Saturday afternoon resulted in two people being transported to the hospital.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office reports that shortly before 5 p.m., a westbound vehicle on Redfern Road went out of control on gravel while the driver was trying to take a curve in the road. The vehicle left the road to the left and entered the south ditch. The vehicle struck a utility pole, breaking it off at the post, then struck a four-strand barbed wire fence, breaking off 10 posts and taking out 100 feet of fence. The vehicle scaled a steep embankment and landed on its front. The vehicle then overturned and landed on its driver’s side facing north.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Thomas D. Clements, and an unidentified passenger, were transported.