Two Vehicle Accident Involving Injuries Wednesday Afternoon Sends Driver to Hospital.

North Platte, NE – Early Wednesday afternoon, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a two vehicle accident involving injury on South Buffalo Rd in North Platte.

A large straight truck headed southbound on Buffalo Rd stopped for a car ahead turning into a private drive. A southbound pickup pulling a large dump trailer behind the straight truck did not see that traffic was stopped and rear-ended the straight truck. Neither vehicle struck the turning car.

The driver of the pickup was trapped and had to be removed by rescue workers and was taken to Great Plains Health with life threatening injuries. The driver of the straight truck had no injuries. Drugs and Alcohol were not suspected. No further information was available at this time.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the North Platte Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.