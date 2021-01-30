Two Vehicle Accident West of Kearney Resulting in One Fatality

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two vehicle fatal traffic crash that occurred at approximately 3:03pm, Saturday, January 30, 2021, approximately 4 miles west of Kearney, NE on Highway 30, between Evergreen Rd and Sartoria Rd.

According to preliminary investigation, a 2004 Ford pickup was traveling eastbound on Highway 30 when it lost control on the icy roadway and crossed the center line, striking a westbound 2016 Chevrolet pickup. The driver of the 2004 Ford pickup, Dallas Gerdes, 70, of Oconto, Nebraska, was transported to CHI Good Samaritan Hospital and is in stable condition. The driver of the 2016 Chevrolet pickup was pronounced dead at the scene.

Next of kin has been notified.

Assisting deputies were members of the Kearney/Buffalo County Fatality Accident Investigation Team, Kearney Police Department, CHI Good Samaritan Hospital Emergency Medical Services and the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office.

The Buffalo County Attorney’s Office has ordered an autopsy. The

investigation is continuing.