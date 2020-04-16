class="post-template-default single single-post postid-455197 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Two-vehicle crash causes one fatality near Madison | KRVN Radio

Two-vehicle crash causes one fatality near Madison

BY Associated Press | April 16, 2020
Home News Regional News
Two-vehicle crash causes one fatality near Madison

Madison, Neb. — A sheriff in northeastern Nebraska says one person has died in a two-vehicle crash near Madison.

Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk says in a written release that the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highways 81 and 32.

Investigators say a northbound sport utility vehicle collided with an eastbound car. Volk says a male passenger in the car died at the scene of the crash, while the car’s driver was taken to a hospital with severe injuries.

Volk says two adults and an infant in a car seat inside the SUV were all taken to a nearby hospital with injuries. The names of those involved in the crash have not been released.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments