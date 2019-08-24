Two-vehicle fatality crash near Minden

Minden, Neb. — The Kearney County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol on Friday responded to a two-vehicle fatality accident on Highway 6 approximately 4 & 1/2 miles west of Minden. Authorities identified the victim as Rosemary Lewis of Lincoln who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Lewis was traveling westbound on Highway 6 and crossed the centerline, striking the trailer of an eastbound semi. No one else was injured in the crash. The Nebraska State Patrol and Kearney County Attorney’s Office continue to investigate.