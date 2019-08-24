class="post-template-default single single-post postid-403600 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Two-vehicle fatality crash near Minden | KRVN Radio

Two-vehicle fatality crash near Minden

BY Rural Radio Network | August 24, 2019
Minden, Neb. — The Kearney County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol on Friday responded to a two-vehicle fatality accident on Highway 6 approximately 4 & 1/2 miles west of Minden. Authorities identified the victim as Rosemary Lewis of Lincoln who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Lewis was traveling westbound on Highway 6 and crossed the centerline, striking the trailer of an eastbound semi. No one else was injured in the crash. The Nebraska State Patrol and Kearney County Attorney’s Office continue to investigate.

 

