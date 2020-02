Buffalo County’s emergency notification system advises that two boys escaped the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center around noon today.

One is described as a white male wearing green sweatshirts and blue pants. The second escapee is a white male wearing black jacket, green sweatshirt and blue pants.

Both departed southbound from YRTC in a Red Buick Rainier, Nebraska plate WFM948. If observed call 9 1 1.

The Kearney Police Department reports that both youth are from the Lincoln area.