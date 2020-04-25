Tyson Employees in Lexington Receive Hand Sanitizer from Local Agencies.

Lexington, Ne – Tyson employees in Lexington, Nebraska received hand sanitizer after their shifts were over on Friday, April 24.

Dawson County Recovery Group (DCRG) spent the day handing out 12 ounce jars of hand sanitizer to 2,800 Tyson employees.

DCRG was organized in July of 2019 to address the ongoing needs caused by the flooding. With Covid-19 emerging their focused their energy on the needs of those due to limited availability of items to fight the spread.

DCRG Chairwoman Tammy Jeffs reached out to Rick Sorenson from KAAPA Ethanol Holdings, LLC and was able to get 300 gallons of hand sanitizers for Tyson Teammates.

“We’re hoping to help the multi-generation households to have a little extra protection for grandparents or the kids. Maybe, at least, prevent cases.”

Tammy also says she had a lot of help from other agencies in the county.

Those agencies are Martha Draskovic and Sam Schmidt, from Community Action Partnership of Mid Nebraska; Andrea McClintic from Dawson Area Development, Rhonda Guthard from Lexington Area United Way, Danny Penaflor and Jess Faggot, the Disaster Advocates for DCRG.

Community Member to aid in this process were Heidi Revelo and Murray McFadden both from Tyson, Barry Carpenter from Plum Creek Market, Pastor Rex Adams from Calvary Assembly of God church.

Hand sanitizer was handed out to individuals who worked the A and B shift.