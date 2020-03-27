(Audio) Tyson Foods donates truckload of chicken for pandemic relief

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-451051 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
BY Bob Brogan | March 27, 2020
RRN/Tyson Foods donates food to Lexington area non-profits and hunger-relief agencies. 3-26-20
RRN/Tyson Foods Chaplain Heidi Revelo. 3-26-20

Lexington, Neb. — Tyson Foods Incorporated donated a semi-load of frozen chicken products to Lexington area hunger relief agencies and non-profit organizations Thursday as part of its effort to provide disaster relief in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Tyson Chaplain Heidi Revelo gave her thoughts about the project to the Rural Radio Network…

Revelo says the chicken was picked up and loaded into vehicles to be distributed to area organizations…

Tyson also donated truckloads of meat last year to organizations for victims of the widespread flooding. Revelo said she was grateful to be involved in Thursday’s donation of food to area agencies and organizations.

