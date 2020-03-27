(Audio) Tyson Foods donates truckload of chicken for pandemic relief

Lexington, Neb. — Tyson Foods Incorporated donated a semi-load of frozen chicken products to Lexington area hunger relief agencies and non-profit organizations Thursday as part of its effort to provide disaster relief in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Tyson Chaplain Heidi Revelo gave her thoughts about the project to the Rural Radio Network…

Revelo says the chicken was picked up and loaded into vehicles to be distributed to area organizations…

Tyson also donated truckloads of meat last year to organizations for victims of the widespread flooding. Revelo said she was grateful to be involved in Thursday’s donation of food to area agencies and organizations.