Tyson Foods to Pilot Health Clinic in Lexington for Plant Workers and Their Families.

LEXINGTON, NE – Tyson Foods, Inc. and Marathon Health are partnering up to pilot a local health clinic near the company’s Lexington beef plant. As part of efforts to boost the overall health and wellness of its workforce, the clinic will give Tyson team members and their families easier access to high-quality healthcare and, in most cases, at no cost.

“Right now, our plan is to open the clinic sometime in the first quarter of 2021. We’re still looking for a specific location, but the timing will be early next year,” says Tyson spokesperson Derek Burleson.

The clinic will be operated by Marathon Health, a #1 ranked worksite healthcare services provider, and an independent research firm that has been providing impartial insights to the healthcare industry since 1996.

Burleson says Marathon Health will provide, “primary and preventive care, including health screenings, lifestyle coaching and health education, as well as behavioral health counseling.”

The clinic will collaborate with Lexington community health providers, including primary care physicians and specialists, to ensure appropriate care is delivered.

In a news release from Tyson Foods, Leslie Marsh, CEO of Lexington Regional Health Center says, “This announcement by Tyson Foods and their collaboration with Lexington Regional Health Center is critically important to the health of our community. We look forward to working with them to create better health outcomes and support their efforts to invest in the well-being of Tyson team members and their families.”

The clinic services are in addition to the benefits already offered to team members such as affordable health, life, dental, vision and prescription drug benefits. Tyson Foods requires all regular, full-time team members who have completed 59 days of employment to have health care coverage through either the company-sponsored health plan or through a family member’s plan. This means that 100 percent of the company’s eligible team members have access to health care coverage.