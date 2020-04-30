Tyson temporarily closes Nebraska beef plant for cleaning

Dakota City, Nebraska — Tyson Foods says it’s temporarily suspending operations at a Nebraska beef processing plant that is the largest employer for neighboring Sioux City, Iowa, after a surge of coronavirus cases in the area.

Tyson announced in a news release Thursday that it would close the Dakota City plant Friday through Monday to perform a deep cleaning of the facility.

State health officials have reported hundreds of new coronavirus cases in the county where the plant is located and the county where Sioux City is located. Tyson previously disclosed that some workers at the plant had tested positive for the virus, but it hasn’t said how many.