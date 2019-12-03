U.S. gasoline price continues to decrease

Washington — The U.S. average retail price for regular gasoline fell to $2.58 a gallon on Monday. That’s down 4 tenths of a penny from a week ago, based on the weekly price survey by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Pump prices were highest in the West Coast states at 3.41 a gallon, down 6.4 cents from a week ago.

Prices were lowest in the Gulf Coast region at 2.23 a gallon, down 1.3 cents. The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in Nebraska Tuesday was $2.44 according to Triple A, up a little over 1 cent from Monday.