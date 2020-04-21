U.S. gasoline prices continue to decrease 

Washington, DC — The U.S. average retail price for regular gasoline fell to $1.81 a gallon on Monday. That’s down 4.1 cents from a week ago, based on the weekly price survey by the U.S. Energy information Administration. Pump prices were highest in the West Coast states at 2.52 a gallon, down 6 1/2 cents from a week ago. Prices were lowest in the Midwest region at 1.51 a gallon, down 4.1 cents.

The current average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Nebraska is $1.64 according to Triple A.

Oil prices are continuing to collapse as traders anticipate demand for energy to shrivel because of the widespread business, factory and travel shutdowns related to the coronavirus pandemic. The world remains awash in an oversupply of crude just as demand for it is suffering an unprecedented pullback.