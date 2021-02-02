U.S. gasoline prices increase

Washington — The U.S. average retail price for regular gasoline rose to $2.41 gallon on Monday. That’s up 1.7 cents from a week ago, based on the weekly price survey by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Pump prices were highest in the West Coast states at $2.96 a gallon, up 2.4 cents from last week. Prices were lowest in the Gulf Coast states at $2.11 a gallon, up five tenths of a penny from last week.

The average price of regular unleaded gas in Nebraska on Wednesday was nearly $2.38 a gallon according to Triple A.