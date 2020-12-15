class="post-template-default single single-post postid-502602 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
U.S. & Nebraska gasoline prices increase | KRVN Radio

U.S. & Nebraska gasoline prices increase

BY U.S. Energy Information Administration & Triple A Nebraska Administration | December 15, 2020
Home News Regional News
U.S. & Nebraska gasoline prices increase

Washington, DC — The U.S. average retail price for regular gasoline rose to $2.16 a gallon on Monday.

That’s up 2-tenths of a penny from a week ago, based on the weekly price survey by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Pump prices were highest in the West Coast states at $2.77 a gallon, down 5-tenths of a penny from last week. Prices were lowest in the Gulf Coast states at $1.84 a gallon, up  6-tenths of a penny.

NEBRASKA AVERAGE GAS PRICES  

As provided by AAA Fuelgauge Report on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020

Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel
Current Avg. $2.116 $2.219 $2.583 $2.373
Yesterday Avg. $2.105 $2.213 $2.588 $2.356
Week Ago Avg. $2.093 $2.205 $2.560 $2.288
Month Ago Avg. $2.062 $2.173 $2.513 $2.194
Year Ago Avg. $2.391 $2.508 $2.876 $2.831

 

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: