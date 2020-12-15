U.S. & Nebraska gasoline prices increase

Washington, DC — The U.S. average retail price for regular gasoline rose to $2.16 a gallon on Monday.
That’s up 2-tenths of a penny from a week ago, based on the weekly price survey by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Pump prices were highest in the West Coast states at $2.77 a gallon, down 5-tenths of a penny from last week. Prices were lowest in the Gulf Coast states at $1.84 a gallon, up 6-tenths of a penny.
NEBRASKA AVERAGE GAS PRICES
As provided by AAA Fuelgauge Report on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020
|Regular
|Mid-Grade
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$2.116
|$2.219
|$2.583
|$2.373
|Yesterday Avg.
|$2.105
|$2.213
|$2.588
|$2.356
|Week Ago Avg.
|$2.093
|$2.205
|$2.560
|$2.288
|Month Ago Avg.
|$2.062
|$2.173
|$2.513
|$2.194
|Year Ago Avg.
|$2.391
|$2.508
|$2.876
|$2.831