U.S. & Nebraska gasoline prices increase

Washington, DC — The U.S. average retail price for regular gasoline rose to $2.16 a gallon on Monday.

That’s up 2-tenths of a penny from a week ago, based on the weekly price survey by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Pump prices were highest in the West Coast states at $2.77 a gallon, down 5-tenths of a penny from last week. Prices were lowest in the Gulf Coast states at $1.84 a gallon, up 6-tenths of a penny.

NEBRASKA AVERAGE GAS PRICES

As provided by AAA Fuelgauge Report on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020