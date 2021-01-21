class="post-template-default single single-post postid-509767 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
Union Pacific delivered 3% more freight as economy recovered | KRVN Radio

Union Pacific delivered 3% more freight as economy recovered

BY Associated Press | January 21, 2021
Home News COVID-19
Union Pacific delivered 3% more freight as economy recovered

Omaha, Neb. — Union Pacific’s fourth-quarter profit chugged ahead as shipping volume improved for the first time since before the coronavirus pandemic slowed the economy to a crawl last year.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based railroad said Thursday that it earned $1.38 billion, or $2.05 per share, in the quarter, but the results were weighed down by a one-time charge of $278 million.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The railroad said it delivered 3% more shipments as the economy continued to recover from the worst of the pandemic.

In last year’s second quarter, volume plummeted more than 20% as many businesses and factories shut down.

© 2021 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: