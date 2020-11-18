class="post-template-default single single-post postid-497930 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
Union Pacific Giving Railroad Employees $1,000 bonuses | KRVN Radio

Union Pacific Giving Railroad Employees $1,000 bonuses

BY AP | November 18, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Union Pacific Giving Railroad Employees $1,000 bonuses

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Union Pacific railroad is planning to give roughly 31,000  of its employees a $1,000 bonus next month.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based railroad said Tuesday that the bonuses will cost the company about $37 million.

Railroad officials said all employees who worked at least 30 days during the pandemic will receive the bonuses for helping keep the railroad moving during the virus outbreak.

Union Pacific is continuing to see freight traffic rebound from the worst of the virus-related shutdowns during the spring. The railroad said shipping volume is up about 3% so far in the fourth quarter.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: