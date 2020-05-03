Union Pacific laying off staff because of the virus outbreak

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-458989 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | May 3, 2020
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – A company representative says Union Pacific Corp. is furloughing most of the staff at its facility in North Little Rock that repairs the railroad’s locomotives after seeing a substantial drop in business volume because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kristen South is the Nebraska-based railroad’s senior director for corporate communications and media relations. She declined to specify how many people were laid off but said employees on Thursday started receiving notifications regarding the Jenks Locomotive Facility’s temporary closure.

South added that the company will reevaluate fiscal conditions during the week of May 18 to determine if the facility can resume operations June 1.

