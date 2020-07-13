class="post-template-default single single-post postid-472864 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Union Pacific rail yard in North Platte site of large fire

BY AP | July 13, 2020
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. – Fire officials say crews battled a blaze that consumed a rail car loaded with automobiles at Union Pacific’s Bailey Yard in North Platte.

Officials say the fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Arriving firefighters found the car fully engulfed in flames and it took several hours for fire crews from several surrounding departments, as well as Union Pacific employees, to extinguish the fire.

No one was injured, but all of the vehicles loaded on the rail car were destroyed. Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

