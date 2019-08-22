class="post-template-default single single-post postid-403048 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | August 22, 2019
Union Pacific worker dies in Texas, pinned between 2 tankers

Beaumont, Texas — Investigators say a Union Pacific worker has died after being pinned between two railway tanker cars in Southeast Texas.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says 39-year-old Travis Andrepont of Louisiana was killed before dawn Tuesday in Beaumont. Officials didn’t immediately provide a hometown for Andrepont, who died at the scene.

Sheriff’s Capt. Crystal Holmes says the accident happened near a chemical plant. Further details on the investigation weren’t immediately released.

Union Pacific spokeswoman Kristen South says Andrepont had worked for the Omaha, Nebraska-based company for 16 years and was part of its Gulf Coast service unit.

