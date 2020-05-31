class="post-template-default single single-post postid-464567 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
University of Nebraska announces fall semester plans

BY Associated Press | May 31, 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – The University of Nebraska’s Lincoln campus will begin the fall semester online for one week, before students return for on-campus instruction for the first time since the shutdown caused by the coronavirus.

The Lincoln Journal Star reported that the university announced plans for the fall semester that include remote learning starting on Aug. 17.

Chancellor Ronnie Green wrote to students, faculty and staff in an email on Friday that in-person classes resume Aug. 24.

The university plans a shortened semester. Classes will meet on Labor Day. There will be no fall break in October and the semester will end before Thanksgiving.

