University of Nebraska Board of Regents to meet remotely June 26

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents will meet on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 9 a.m. The meeting will be conducted remotely for safety reasons related to COVID-19 and will be live-streamed at www.nebraska.edu.
The primary item before the Board will be the NU system’s proposed 2020-21 operating budget, released earlier today by President Ted Carter. The proposed 2020-21 budget is part of a three-year plan to address fiscal challenges created by COVID-19 while also laying the groundwork for future growth. The Board will also consider the 2020-21 operating budget for the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.
A complete, detailed agenda for the Board’s June meeting is available here. Items for the Board’s consideration include:
- Establishment of the Center for Resilience in Agricultural Working Landscapes at the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. (Addendum IX-A-2)
- Establishment of the Center for Intelligent Health Care at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. (Addendum IX-A-3)
- Allocation of 2020-21 Fund B fees at UNL, UNMC, the University of Nebraska at Kearney and the University of Nebraska at Omaha. (Addendums IX-B-1, IX-B-2, IX-B-3 and IX-B-4)
- The 2020-21 operating budgets for the University of Nebraska system and the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture. (Addendums IX-B-5 and IX-B-6)
- A policy to grant the president and his or her designees the authority to implement personnel measures short of termination in order to retain the university’s workforce during periods of fiscal constraint, including furloughs, FTE reductions and salary reductions. (Addendum IX-B-7)