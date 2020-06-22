University of Nebraska Board of Regents to meet remotely June 26

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents will meet on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 9 a.m. The meeting will be conducted remotely for safety reasons related to COVID-19 and will be live-streamed at www.nebraska.edu.

The primary item before the Board will be the NU system’s proposed 2020-21 operating budget, released earlier today by President Ted Carter. The proposed 2020-21 budget is part of a three-year plan to address fiscal challenges created by COVID-19 while also laying the groundwork for future growth. The Board will also consider the 2020-21 operating budget for the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.

A complete, detailed agenda for the Board’s June meeting is available here. Items for the Board’s consideration include:

Establishment of the Center for Resilience in Agricultural Working Landscapes at the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. (Addendum IX-A-2)

Establishment of the Center for Intelligent Health Care at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. (Addendum IX-A-3)

Allocation of 2020-21 Fund B fees at UNL, UNMC, the University of Nebraska at Kearney and the University of Nebraska at Omaha. (Addendums IX-B-1, IX-B-2, IX-B-3 and IX-B-4)

The 2020-21 operating budgets for the University of Nebraska system and the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture. (Addendums IX-B-5 and IX-B-6)