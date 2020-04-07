class="post-template-default single single-post postid-453556 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
University of Nebraska closing buildings to all employees | KRVN Radio

University of Nebraska closing buildings to all employees

BY KRVN News | April 7, 2020
Home News Regional News
University of Nebraska closing buildings to all employees

University of Nebraska President Ted Carter has announced that they are closing the University of Nebraska to all employees except those whose physical presence is officially designated as necessary, effective Wednesday April 8.

In a letter to staff and faculty, President Carter says they are doing it out of abundance of caution and with the health and safety of the school community in mind.

Carter says that it’s a scenario they have been planning for several weeks and will continue for at least two weeks. At that time they will re-assess and decide what level of remote work would be appropriate going forward.

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments