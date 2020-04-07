University of Nebraska closing buildings to all employees

University of Nebraska President Ted Carter has announced that they are closing the University of Nebraska to all employees except those whose physical presence is officially designated as necessary, effective Wednesday April 8.

In a letter to staff and faculty, President Carter says they are doing it out of abundance of caution and with the health and safety of the school community in mind.

Carter says that it’s a scenario they have been planning for several weeks and will continue for at least two weeks. At that time they will re-assess and decide what level of remote work would be appropriate going forward.