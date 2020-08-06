University of Nebraska – Kearney Reports 23 People Test Positive for COVID 19 on Campus

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska-Kearney has seen a spread on campus of 23 students and staff testing positive for COVID-19. It was reported 21 of those are student athletes and coaches, the other two are an employee and student.

To help stop the spread among athletes and coaches, UNK has closed weight rooms and gyms since July 24, when the first positive test came up.

Director of Communications & Marketing Todd Gottula says, “We’re just looking after the health, safety and well being of our athletes and all of our students. That’s our top priority.”

Gottula added they are taking all the steps necessary to help contain the spread by telling student athletes to: wear a mask, social distance, self check and report if they have symptoms.

The athletic department has been conducting health screenings since early June, doing 90 screenings a day on athletes. Gottula said that is nearly 4,000 health screenings in the last two months.

UNK looks to open athletic facilities backup and continue athlete workouts by August 10.