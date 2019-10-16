(Audio) University of Nebraska-Lincoln Opera to premiere The Gambler’s Son in Cozad

Cozad, Neb. — An opera, written by University of Nebraska Music Professor Tyler White debuts Thursday, October 17th, in Cozad. It’s about the town’s founder, John J. Cozad, and his son, the famous painter Robert Henri …

The opera is called “The Gambler’s Son.” White says it refers to the primary way Cozad made his living, as a very successful poker and Pharaoh (or Faro) player…

The story revolves around Cozad as an old man, living under an assumed name after killing another man in a gunfight over gambling…coming to New York to visit his son, Robert, who changed his name from Robert Henry Cozad to Robert Henri, apparently to disassociate himself from his gambler-killer father, and is now a famous and successful painter. The purpose of the trip is so Henri can paint a portrait of his father, a task that isn’t so easy…

“The Gambler’s Son” opens Thursday, Oct. 17, at 7:30 p.m. at the High School Auditorium in Cozad, then will be performed at Kimball Hall, in Lincoln Friday, November 15th and Sunday, November 17th.