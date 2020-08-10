University president’s installation is Aug. 14

University of Nebraska — Ted Carter has been President of the University of Nebraska for 7 months and on Friday will be formally installed as NU’s eighth president in a virtual ceremony during which he will talk about his multi-year vision for growth and success across the NU campuses. The ceremony will begin a 2 p.m. via livestream. A link to the livestream is http://nebraska.edu/president/investiture

The university elected to hold a virtual ceremony instead of an in-person event given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Friday’s program will include video greetings from students, faculty, staff, administrators and alumni from across the university system, along with remarks from Gov. Pete Ricketts. Board of Regents Chairman Jim Pillen of Columbus will preside.

Carter will deliver remarks outlining a five-year vision for NU’s future, informed by a system-wide strategic planning process that he began shortly after assuming his new role in January.

Carter began as system president on Jan. 1, following service as superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy, his alma mater.

